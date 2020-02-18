Cruise ship denied by Jamaica, Grand Cayman on coronavirus fears headed for Mexican port

Global  

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
A passenger cruise ship is headed for Mexico's port city of Cozumel after Jamaican and Grand Cayman authorities barred its passengers from disembarking due to fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus, ship operator MSC Cruises said on Wednesday.
News video: Four new cases of coronavirus in UK

Four new cases of coronavirus in UK 00:33

 Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13. The four have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres. They had been among a group of 30 British nationals and two Irish citizens...

Cruise operator in talks with Mexico to allow ship to dock amid coronavirus fears

Global cruise operator MSC Cruises was negotiating with Mexican authorities on Wednesday to allow one of its vessels to dock in the Caribbean port of Cozumel,...
Reuters

Cambodia’s Coronavirus Complacency May Exact a Global Toll

After a cruise ship docked in Cambodia, passengers streamed off the ship, maskless, and fears are rising that the country could become a vector of transmission.
NYTimes.com


