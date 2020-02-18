Cruise ship denied by Jamaica, Grand Cayman on coronavirus fears headed for Mexican port
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () A passenger cruise ship is headed for Mexico's port city of Cozumel after Jamaican and Grand Cayman authorities barred its passengers from disembarking due to fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus, ship operator MSC Cruises said on Wednesday.
