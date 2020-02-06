Turkey-backed rebels regain key Syrian town of Saraqeb - opposition



Recent related videos from verified sources Syrian army takes Idlib crossroads town despite Turkish warnings Saraqeb is considered a strategic prize for the Syrian government as it seeks to regain control of M4 and M5 highways. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:45Published 3 weeks ago Syria's warring sides face off in town east of Idlib city Syrian government forces battled rebels and weathered Turkish artillery barrages on Thursday as they tried to seize Saraqeb town in northwestern Idlib province in a new push to recapture the last rebel.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:28Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Syrian rebels fight to hold onto key northern town Supported by Turkey, opposition forces went into Saraqeb overnight, reversing one of the main gains of the Syrian forces.

Al Jazeera 12 hours ago



Turkish-backed rebels say they regain pivotal Syrian town Saraqeb Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military said on Thursday they had recaptured the strategic town of Saraqeb in what would be the first major reverse for the...

Reuters 18 hours ago



