Turkey-backed rebels regain key Syrian town of Saraqeb - opposition

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have recaptured the strategic town of Saraqeb, the first significant reverse for the Syrian army in a Russian-backed offensive that had made swift gains, the rebels said on Thursday.
News video: Syrian rebels fight to hold onto key northern town

Syrian rebels fight to hold onto key northern town 03:04

 Supported by Turkey, opposition forces went into Saraqeb overnight, reversing one of the main gains of the Syrian forces.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Syrian army takes Idlib crossroads town despite Turkish warnings [Video]Syrian army takes Idlib crossroads town despite Turkish warnings

Saraqeb is considered a strategic prize for the Syrian government as it seeks to regain control of M4 and M5 highways.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published

Syria's warring sides face off in town east of Idlib city [Video]Syria's warring sides face off in town east of Idlib city

Syrian government forces battled rebels and weathered Turkish artillery barrages on Thursday as they tried to seize Saraqeb town in northwestern Idlib province in a new push to recapture the last rebel..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Syrian rebels fight to hold onto key northern town

Supported by Turkey, opposition forces went into Saraqeb overnight, reversing one of the main gains of the Syrian forces.
Al Jazeera

Turkish-backed rebels say they regain pivotal Syrian town Saraqeb

Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military said on Thursday they had recaptured the strategic town of Saraqeb in what would be the first major reverse for the...
Reuters

