Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bernie Sanders > 'He's a socialist and I'm not': Will moderates warm up to Bernie Sanders as Super Tuesday approaches?

'He's a socialist and I'm not': Will moderates warm up to Bernie Sanders as Super Tuesday approaches?

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Some moderate Democrats worry that Bernie Sanders as the presidential nominee would mean four more years of Trump and a Republican takeover of Congress.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues. Fresh off his win of the Nevada..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published

Sanders Sends Centrist Democratic Establishment Into Panic Mode [Video]Sanders Sends Centrist Democratic Establishment Into Panic Mode

Moderate Democrats watched cautiously as Bernie Sanders soared to a landslide victory in Nevada. The win wasn't the surprise, the walloping Sanders gave his opponents was. Sanders impressed fans and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.