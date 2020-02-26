Global  

California monitoring 8,400 for possible coronavirus but lacks test kits

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
California is monitoring more than 8,400 people for coronavirus symptoms after arrival on commercial flights, but the state lacks test kits and is being held back by federal testing rules, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Newsom: California Monitoring 8,400 For Coronavirus; Shortage Of Testing Kits Addressed

Gov. Newsom: California Monitoring 8,400 For Coronavirus; Shortage Of Testing Kits Addressed 02:09

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state is monitoring about 8,400 people for the coronavirus, a day after a Solano County patient was identified as the first coronavirus case in the U.S. from unknown origin. Anne Makovec reports. (2/27/20)

