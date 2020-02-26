Milwaukee police identify the five victims of Molson Coors shooting

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a "critical incident" on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting. Local...

Gunman kills five co-workers and himself in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five co-workers before he was found dead from an...

Reuters 21 hours ago



