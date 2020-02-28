Global  

Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang banned for eight-years

SBS Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has banned controversial Chinese swimmer Sun Yang for eight years for breaking anti-doping rules.
News video: China's Sun Yang handed eight year ban for doping

China's Sun Yang handed eight year ban for doping 02:38

 Sun Yang banned for eight years

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned for eight years

Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test,
Sun Yang: Triple Olympic champion given eight year ban for breaking doping rules

Olympic champion Sun Yang has been banned for eight years after CAS found the Chinese swimmer guilty for his part in smashing a blood vial in 2018.
YahooPH

Yahoo Philippines China's triple Olympic swimming gold medallist Sun Yang has been found guilty of refusing to give a doping sample. https://t.co/T0AAf7pfrL 8 seconds ago

viaristyhk

Via RT @abcgrandstand: #BREAKING 🏊🇨🇳🙅 Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years. The Court of Arbitration for… 2 minutes ago

viaristyhk

Via RT @billbirtles: #BREAKING Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for anti-doping violations. The Court of… 2 minutes ago

KELLYCLELLAND1

KELLY CLELLAND 1 RT @BBCSport: Three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang has been banned for eight years for missing a doping test in September 2018 👉 https://t.… 2 minutes ago

kmagin

Kyle Magin This guy taunted and gaslit other swimmers while he was winning with the juice. Sun Yang, Chinese Olympic Swimmer… https://t.co/rMlg57icrJ 4 minutes ago

heidyzh

HUI ZHANG RT @niubi: Sun Yang, Chinese Olympic Swimmer, Gets 8-Year Doping Ban - The New York Times https://t.co/3dOH8uwKii 5 minutes ago

GlendaKorporaal

Glenda Korporaal RT @australian: #BREAKING Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has been banned for eight years for breaking anti-doping rules and will miss the 2020 To… 7 minutes ago

KeithKaren1

Keith Sutherland RT @Laoch16: Remember when the aussie swimmer wouldnt get on the podium with this cheat? The CCP seriously needs 2 re evaluate the blatant… 7 minutes ago

