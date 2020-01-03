The Europa League will wave goodbye to 15 more teams tonight as Arsenal, Man Utd, Wolves and Celtic aim to join Rangers in the last 16 Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT •BBC Sport •Belfast Telegraph
Tweets about this
Rebecca Sills RT @btsportfootball: 🔵 Rangers
🇾🇪 Man Utd
🐺 Wolves
Watch the UEFA Europa League Last 16 draw LIVE!
The remaining British teams in the Eur… 14 hours ago
RealReport Man Utd, Wolves and Rangers discover last-16 opponents https://t.co/McWco2qNbx https://t.co/btlkrLJjt0 16 hours ago
KJ Dickerson Man Utd, Wolves and Rangers discover last-16 opponents https://t.co/qpCIUZT6U0 https://t.co/ZRU7ERK6b2 17 hours ago
FactPrint Manchester United have been drawn against Austrian league leaders LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League.
Fellow… https://t.co/QctmtG7T8D 17 hours ago
Sweetangel Man Utd, Wolves and Rangers discover last-16 opponents https://t.co/uzsFoRWrZc https://t.co/5e7iA270mY 19 hours ago
Super League Europa League draw in full as Man Utd, Rangers and Wolves discover last 16 fate https://t.co/hJtNnJP9MB 20 hours ago
MyCityNews Man Utd, Wolves and Rangers discover last-16 opponents https://t.co/1br1OiXrHB https://t.co/xmQB3xjHY1 21 hours ago
🇬🇧 My Amigo 📰 ⚽ 🎧 💳 Man Utd, Wolves and Rangers discover last-16 opponents https://t.co/sF24rVAakC @BBCNews https://t.co/tLQHaxA84m 21 hours ago