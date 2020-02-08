Friday, 28 February 2020 () People walk along a main road wearing face masks at Yaba in Lagos, on February 28, 2020. | Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images The disease was just discovered in Lagos, Nigeria, in a traveler from Italy. The Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria confirmed a Covid-19 case on Thursday in Lagos, the largest city on the African continent. It’s also the first reported case of the new coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa. For weeks, health officials have warned that a worst-case scenario for the outbreak involves the disease spreading in Africa’s fragile health systems. But beyond a single case in Egypt, authorities haven’t yet identified others — which many suspect is due to under-testing on the...
The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a case of Covid-19 is being treated at Auckland Hospital and that the person had to best tested three times before... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Hindu
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Max Coronavirus in Lagos: Africa's biggest city has a Covid-19 case #Topbuzz https://t.co/9sxn1Gas55 47 minutes ago
#BHCOVID19 WHO raises Covid-19 alert to highest level after cases found in nearly 50 countries. That includes a new case in La… https://t.co/FDTjAzvjjW 55 minutes ago
Michael's blog Coronavirus in Lagos: Africa’s biggest city has a Covid-19 case https://t.co/eR3eRBVMJW https://t.co/PQuse4dAZx 2 hours ago
Obinna Nwagboso 😮😯😠😡
Coronavirus in Lagos: Africa’s biggest city has a Covid-19 case https://t.co/9CCPKrETUx 2 hours ago
RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Africa’s biggest city has a Covid-19 case https://t.co/Sfef06oAon https://t.co/8n2BLMsTY0 3 hours ago