Africa’s biggest city has a Covid-19 case

WorldNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Africa’s biggest city has a Covid-19 casePeople walk along a main road wearing face masks at Yaba in Lagos, on February 28, 2020. | Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images The disease was just discovered in Lagos, Nigeria, in a traveler from Italy. The Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria confirmed a Covid-19 case on Thursday in Lagos, the largest city on the African continent. It’s also the first reported case of the new coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa. For weeks, health officials have warned that a worst-case scenario for the outbreak involves the disease spreading in Africa’s fragile health systems. But beyond a single case in Egypt, authorities haven’t yet identified others — which many suspect is due to under-testing on the...
Nigeria Records Sub-Saharan Africa's First Coronavirus Case

The illness was diagnosed in an Italian patient in Lagos, the country's largest city and one of the continent's biggest metropolises, raising fears that the...
First case of coronavirus New Zealand: Person had to be tested three times

First case of coronavirus New Zealand: Person had to be tested three timesThe Ministry of Health has confirmed that a case of Covid-19 is being treated at Auckland Hospital and that the person had to best tested three times before...
