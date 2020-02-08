Africa’s biggest city has a Covid-19 case

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

People walk along a main road wearing face masks at Yaba in People walk along a main road wearing face masks at Yaba in Lagos , on February 28, 2020. | Pius Utomi Ekpei/ AFP via Getty Images The disease was just discovered in Lagos, Nigeria , in a traveler from Italy . The Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria confirmed a Covid-19 case on Thursday in Lagos, the largest city on the African continent. It's also the first reported case of the new coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa. For weeks, health officials have warned that a worst-case scenario for the outbreak involves the disease spreading in Africa's fragile health systems. But beyond a single case in Egypt , authorities haven't yet identified others — which many suspect is due to under-testing on the...


