'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells U.K. climate rally
Friday, 28 February 2020 () BRISTOL — Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation, saying the world is on fire but they are ignoring a looming climate cataclysm. Several thousand people attended a rally in the southwestern English city of Bristol to see Thunberg, the teenage activist who has reprimanded governments across the world...
Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation, saying the world is on fire but they are ignoring a looming climate... Reuters Also reported by •BBC News •Belfast Telegraph •Bangkok Post