Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Greta Thunberg > 'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells U.K. climate rally

'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells U.K. climate rally

WorldNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells U.K. climate rallyBRISTOLGreta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation, saying the world is on fire but they are ignoring a looming climate cataclysm. Several thousand people attended a rally in the southwestern English city of Bristol to see Thunberg, the teenage activist who has reprimanded governments across the world...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally

'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally 01:21

 Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation, saying the world is on fire but they are ignoring a looming climate cataclysm. Francesca Lynagh reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg asks UK: 'I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?' [Video]Greta Thunberg asks UK: 'I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?'

Greta Thunberg at a rally in Bristol, England asks the crowd: "I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?" on Friday (February 28).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:42Published

'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally [Video]'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally

Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation, saying the world is on fire but they are ignoring a looming climate cataclysm. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally

Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation, saying the world is on fire but they are ignoring a looming climate...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsBelfast TelegraphBangkok Post

Greta Thunberg tells 20,000-strong UK climate march: 'The world is on fire'


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

LukeCrofts

Luke @GretaThunberg is a @slowreadersclub fan. Greta Thunberg: 'The world is on fire' https://t.co/Z1nY0Mw9Bq 54 seconds ago

krislewis073

🇬🇧kris lewis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @DrJamesKent3: Greta Thunberg attends Bristol 'Youth' Climate Strike. "The world is on fire" she bellowed. Alan Jones, Sky News, Austra… 1 minute ago

RLLaughlin2

R L Laughlin RT @Reuters: ‘We will not be silenced’: Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s rally in Bristol, England, was attended by thousands on Friday ht… 1 minute ago

f_talmon

Frank Talmon l'Armée 'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally https://t.co/3fQomLInNB 2 minutes ago

GedyeGedi

Gedi Gedye Greta Thunberg in Bristol protest: leaders 'acting like children' https://t.co/WnKRFzEgr9 Sent via @updayUK 3 minutes ago

LonnieCRatliff1

Lonnie C. Ratliff #MAGA #2ndAmendment #KAG RT @AskmoreNorman: Greta Thunberg tells British children in Bristol: 'We will not be silenced while the world is on fire' https://t.co/UYbU… 3 minutes ago

bettyjo62

Betty Jo Workman RT @philip_ciwf: Greta Thunberg Bristol climate strike: 'The world is on fire' "Basically, nothing is being done to halt this crisis despi… 4 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana ‘The world is on fire,’ Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally https://t.co/2PvA5atJwH https://t.co/XXv3nmjS5C 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.