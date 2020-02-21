Global  

House approves bill to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Moving to stem a vaping epidemic among young people, the House has approved a bill to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products. The bill would place new restrictions on the marketing of e-cigarettes and ban flavors in tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. The bill also would place […]
