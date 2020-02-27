Global  

New coronavirus case of unknown origin in California

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The United States will invoke a federal defense law to boost production of masks, gloves, gowns and other items to protect against the new coronavirus, the Trump administration said, as a new case of unknown origin was confirmed in California on Friday.
Gov. Newsom Addresses Coronavirus Outbreak

 The governor spoke after a new coronavirus case that has come from an unknown origin.

New case announced in California of coronavirus.

A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the county's third case, is now the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin. Len Ramirez reports...

Asian stock markets, led by Japan, are mostly lower and U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday amid concerns about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China...
