PM Johnson and partner engaged and expecting baby

BBC News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
PM Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds are expecting a baby in early summer and are engaged.
Baby Carriers Recalled Due To Fall Risk [Video]Baby Carriers Recalled Due To Fall Risk

Around 14,000 baby carriers are being recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission after finding a buckle on Infantino carriers can break, potentially causing falls. CBS2's Kristine Johnson..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:17Published

Boris Johnson calls for UK to be 'partner of choice' for Africa [Video]Boris Johnson calls for UK to be 'partner of choice' for Africa

Boris Johnson calls for the UK to be the "investment partner of choice" for Africa at a conference in London on Monday. The Prime Minister has said that he hopes the gathering will "generate new..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

AlgafariNikolai

Nikolai Algafari RT @BBCBreaking: PM Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds are expecting a baby in early summer and are engaged, couple announce https://… 33 seconds ago

MadocLeonard

Gaynor Madoc Leonard Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting first child https://t.co/fU3lAmhT3u Sent via @updayUK 1 minute ago

NigelElrick

Nigel Elrick #StandUp4Brexit JOB DONE👍 RT @LBC: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a child together (via @lbcnews) https://t.co/S… 2 minutes ago

Den_Fabrizi

thefactsofwhiteness RT @LBCNews: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a child together https://t.co/R9NPQtoEvG 3 minutes ago

jorf131

undertaker Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting first child https://t.co/zn8hIozWGT Sent via @updayUK 3 minutes ago

