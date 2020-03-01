Global  

Joe Biden wins the South Carolina primary

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary by a wide margin, breathing new life into his presidential campaign. The results could help the former vice president establish himself as a viable alternative to Bernie Sanders.
News video: Biden Bounces Back

Biden Bounces Back 01:22

 Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary, giving his campaign a much needed boost. But there are already signs that the former Veep might struggle to maintain the momentum.

Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

According to Reuters, Tom Steyer on Saturday abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Steyer abandoned his bid after trailing in third place in the South Carolina primary. The..

Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Is Projected Winner In South Carolina Primary [Video]Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Is Projected Winner In South Carolina Primary

It was a big night for former Vice President Joe Biden in the South Carolina primary; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Biden Goes After Bernie in Rousing Address Following South Carolina Blowout: ‘Talk About Revolution’ is Cheap

A campaign that badly needed good news got some on Saturday night — as former vice president *Joe Biden* romped in the South Carolina primary with possibly...
Mediaite Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24

Sanders congratulates Biden on primary win, eyes Super Tuesday: 'You cannot win them all'

Following Joe Biden's South Carolina primary victory, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., held a campaign rally in Virginia and congratulated the former vice president,...
FOXNews.com

