Paulina Porizkova details 'incredible hurt,' 'betrayal' after learning Ric Ocasek cut her from his will



Recent related news from verified sources Paulina Porizkova Speaks Out About Being Left Out of Ric Ocasek's Will (Video) Paulina Porizkova is opening up about the death of her estranged husband, Ric Ocasek of The Cars. After Ric died of heart disease in 2019, it was revealed that...

Just Jared 5 hours ago



Paulina Porizkova on modeling and a husband's betrayal The Czech emigre supermodel was a familiar cover girl in the 1980s and '90s and became the face of Estée Lauder. But now, Paulina Porizkova tells "CBS This...

CBS News 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this