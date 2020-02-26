Israelis vote in 3rd election in a year focused on Netanyahu

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis began voting Monday in the country's unprecedented third election in less than a year to decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power despite his upcoming criminal trial on corruption charges. Netanyahu, the longest serving leader in Israeli history, has been the caretaker prime minister for more than a year as a divided Israel has weathered two inconclusive elections and a prolonged political paralysis. With opinion polls forecasting another deadlock, Netanyahu is seeking a late surge in support to score a parliamentary majority along with other nationalist parties that will deliver him a fourth consecutive term in office, and fifth...


