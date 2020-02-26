Global  

Israelis vote in 3rd election in a year focused on Netanyahu

Monday, 2 March 2020
Israelis vote in 3rd election in a year focused on NetanyahuJERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis began voting Monday in the country's unprecedented third election in less than a year to decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power despite his upcoming criminal trial on corruption charges. Netanyahu, the longest serving leader in Israeli history, has been the caretaker prime minister for more than a year as a divided Israel has weathered two inconclusive elections and a prolonged political paralysis. With opinion polls forecasting another deadlock, Netanyahu is seeking a late surge in support to score a parliamentary majority along with other nationalist parties that will deliver him a fourth consecutive term in office, and fifth...
News video: Masked and gloved: Israelis in quarantine from coronavirus vote in election

Masked and gloved: Israelis in quarantine from coronavirus vote in election 00:59

 Voters in face masks and gloves who have been isolated at home after crossing paths with coronavirus carriers filed through more than a dozen tents across the country on Monday to fill in their ballot slips in a close election contest in which candidates are fighting for every last vote.

How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus? [Video]How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus?

Israelis played down the possible effect of coronavirus on their plans to vote in the country's national election, as the nation goes to the polls for the third time in less than a year. Olivia Chan..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published

Israel general elections: Third vote in less than a year [Video]Israel general elections: Third vote in less than a year

Many analysts fear that if no one party can form a government it may be back to the polls for the fourth time.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published


Israel’s Political Paralysis To Face ‘Third Election’ In A Year – Analysis

By Mansheetal Singh* In about two weeks’ time, Israelis will head to polling stations for the third time in less than a year in an effort to break...
Eurasia Review

Israeli Voters Hit Polls For Third Election In Under A Year

Israeli Voters Hit Polls For Third Election In Under A YearWatch VideoIsraeli voters hit the polls for a third general election in under a year.  The country's longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and...
Newsy

