Liz Weston: Unlock the debtor’s prison of student loans

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Earlier this year, a judge denounced the myth that student loans can’t be erased in bankruptcy court as she excused a Navy veteran from having to pay $221,000 in education debt. Bankruptcy judge Cecelia G. Morris’ decision garnered plenty of headlines, along with speculation that the ruling might make such discharges easier. The battle isn’t […]
