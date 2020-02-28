Global  

Coronavirus fears spark 'panic buying' of toilet paper, water, hand sanitizer. Here's why we all need to calm down

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Is Costco out of toilet paper? Why is water selling out at Walmart and other stores? Coronavirus fears have sparked panic buying.
News video: London shoppers cleared out of hand-sanitizer as Coronavirus scare heightens

London shoppers cleared out of hand-sanitizer as Coronavirus scare heightens 01:08

 Shoppers in Central London buy up stocks of hand-sanitiser gels and anti-bacterial products such as wipes as the number of UK Coronavirus cases increases to 39 on Monday (March 1).

Shoppers Stock Up On Cleaning Products Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Shoppers Stock Up On Cleaning Products Amid Coronavirus Concerns

People concerned about the coronavirus are stocking up on supplies like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper. Some stores are completely sold out of the basics. WBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:31Published

Coronavirus Update: Shoppers Begin Hoarding Products Like Bottled Water, Hand Sanitizer [Video]Coronavirus Update: Shoppers Begin Hoarding Products Like Bottled Water, Hand Sanitizer

As fears surrounding coronavirus spread around the world, here at home, many people are starting to worry that basic necessities will sell out in the event of an epidemic. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published


Coronavirus fears empty store shelves of toilet paper, bottled water, masks as shoppers stock up

With concerns of the coronavirus growing into a pandemic and shoppers stocking up, experts say consumers will find more empty shelves by mid-April.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus fears lead Holy Land Catholic churches to give communion by hand only

Roman Catholic authorities in Jerusalem have instructed their priests to give communion by hand only, rather than placing the wafers on worshippers' tongues, and...
Reuters

