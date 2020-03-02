What to watch as 14 states vote in Super Tuesday primaries
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Democratic presidential candidates are racing toward the biggest day in the primary calendar, when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday. It’s the day when the primary moves from retail to wholesale. Instead of a single state voting at a time, candidates have to focus on contests in every region of […]
Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. Though she had a...
Tuesday’s presidential primaries across 14 states mark the first major security test since the 2018 midterm elections, with state and local election officials... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com •CTV News