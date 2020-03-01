Nancy Stinson L.A. County sheriff says 8 deputies took photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene-Punishment for those who took pictures?… https://t.co/sQu7BTzLb3 57 seconds ago swdrake RT @APWestRegion: Los Angeles County sheriff says eight deputies allegedly took or shared graphic photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter cras… 3 minutes ago NBA News Now LA County sheriff says eight deputies took photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene - National Basketball Association News… https://t.co/jrcb6SlHFw 4 minutes ago Bonnie Richardson 🍑 RT @BBCWorld: Kobe Bryant: LA sheriff says deputies took graphic crash-scene photos https://t.co/8rp9np10nf 7 minutes ago The Province 'Inexcusable': L.A. sheriff says eight deputies took grisly Kobe Bryant crash scene photos https://t.co/kOxwb85LEE 7 minutes ago Post of Asia L.A. County Sheriff Says 8 Deputies Were Involved in Sharing Photos of Kobe Bryant's Crash Site… https://t.co/9Hch8tZeXA 8 minutes ago Altair Macedo RT @DardarkomO: LA County sheriff says eight deputies took photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene https://t.co/cCNioCsEB8 8 minutes ago Wendell Robinson LA County sheriff says 8 deputies took or shared Kobe Bryant crash photos https://t.co/GHlrNojQ1F https://t.co/jd9BSRiVdN 9 minutes ago