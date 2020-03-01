Global  

Kobe Bryant: LA sheriff says deputies took graphic crash-scene photos

BBC News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he ordered eight deputies to delete graphic images they had taken.
News video: Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene 01:34

 Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene Kobe Bryant's widow is "absolutely devastated" by the allegations, according to her lawyer, Gary Robb. A public safety source said the photos showed the helicopter crash scene and victims' remains, according to The Los...

'Sense Of Betrayal': Sheriff Villanueva Says 8 Deputies Involved In Sharing Of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos [Video]'Sense Of Betrayal': Sheriff Villanueva Says 8 Deputies Involved In Sharing Of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that eight deputies were involved in the sharing of graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:15Published

LA County Sheriff, Fire Investigating Allegations Of Deputies Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos [Video]LA County Sheriff, Fire Investigating Allegations Of Deputies Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

The LA County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department said they are investigating the allegations that deputies and first responders shared gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:43Published


Bryant’s widow ‘devastated’ by report deputies shared photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant is “absolutely devastated” by allegations that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter...
Seattle Times

Sheriff ordered destruction of Bryant crash-scene photos

The Los Angeles County sheriff acknowledged Monday that he ordered eight deputies to delete graphic photos of the site of the helicopter crash that killed former...
Reuters

