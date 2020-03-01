Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Africa > England to play India in T20 World Cup semi-finals after South Africa's washout

England to play India in T20 World Cup semi-finals after South Africa's washout

BBC News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
England will play India in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday after South Africa's match with West Indies is abandoned.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup

England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup 00:42

 England are into the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup after beating West Indies by 46 runs in Sydney on Sunday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup [Video]Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup

SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 1. STILL - MATCH IN PROGRESS AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:49Published

Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup [Video]Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup

England coach Eddie Jones says his side are a 'better team' now than at the World Cup last year. England temporarily signed off a Guinness Six Nations abbreviated by coronavirus by winning the Triple..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England eliminated from T20 World Cup following semi-final washout

England are eliminated from the Women's T20 World Cup without a ball being bowled as their semi-final against India is washed out.
BBC News Also reported by •The AgetalkSPORTBBC SportReuters IndiaZee NewsDNA

Women's T20 World Cup: Laura Wolvaardt shines as South Africa beat Pakistan to reach semis

Laura Wolvaardt drove South Africa into the semi-finals of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup as her second T20I half-century helped...
Zee News


Tweets about this

rajeevpayal

Rajeev Payal @BCCIWomen Utter immaturity shown by Indian women team....I feel they should get a psychologist how to play under p… https://t.co/TL0jy0eJjZ 1 day ago

jdevivenot

JamesRunsEaling This Women's T20 World Cup Final is amazing (whilst obviously disappointing that England didn't have a chance to pl… https://t.co/yDrMZVlCfI 1 day ago

RanjithThisara

Thisara Ranjith @KieronPollard55 call sunil narine to play t20 world cup he need your team to beat strong India,Australian, england sides 2 days ago

SmoAdhikari

Shankar Mohan Singh RT @sportsfeista: Indian Women Cricket Team moves to ICC World T20 final as the semi-final against England is washed out. India will play a… 3 days ago

FutuReadyNews

FutuReady News On Sunday, 8 March 2020 India will play Australia in ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India… https://t.co/vHARRrtdHW 3 days ago

DrAnjumShaikh

Dr.Anjum Shaikh RT @sardesairajdeep: Breaking: India enter the finals of the women’s T 20 World Cup without a ball being bowled. Rain washes out play. Indi… 3 days ago

Rahul_bill

ABHIJIT NAIR 🏏🇦🇺 NZ looks to be in prime spot to make the finals of World Test Championship ! WOW Considering the teams they play i… https://t.co/POMd9pN2yt 3 days ago

APatikas

Aari Patikas @JoshGersbach Is that worth taking away play? In an already shortened format of the game fans lost 7 overs of actio… https://t.co/zCUppEyBNH 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.