After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by..

U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors that could make it harder.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:19Published 12 hours ago