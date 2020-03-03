Global  

Greens lawmakers rue lack of ambition in EU climate law

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
BRUSSELS (AP) — As the European Union prepares to unveil plans for a climate law to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by mid-century, Green members of the European Parliament are already ruing its lack of ambition, urging the 27-nation bloc to raise its 2030 climate targets. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who […]
