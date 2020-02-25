Global  

New coronavirus case in Spain's Tenerife hotel is British guest

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A British guest has been confirmed as the latest person to be diagnosed with coronavirus at a Tenerife hotel, which is under lockdown due to the outbreak, local health authorities said on Tuesday.
