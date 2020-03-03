Chinese cybersecurity company accuses CIA of 11-year-long hacking campaign Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Chinese antivirus firm Qihoo 360 said CIA hackers have spent more than a decade breaking into the Chinese airline industry and other targets, a blunt allegation of American espionage from a Beijing -based firm. 👓 View full article

