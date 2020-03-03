Global  

Resurgent Biden makes push to deny Super Tuesday breakthrough for Sanders

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday took his resurgent campaign to California in a last-minute push to blunt front-runner Bernie Sanders' momentum as Americans voted in the largest round of state nominating contests.
News video: Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders

 Bernie Sanders was looking to cement his lead in the Democratic U.S. presidential race as the biggest round of voting got underway on Tuesday, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidate support from the party’s moderate wing. This report produced...

Biden surges on Super Tuesday [Video]Biden surges on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden has surged on Super Tuesday, winning eight of the 14 states up for offer in the Democratic primary battle. The battle now appears a two-horse race, with Bernie Sanders taking four states -..

Bernie Sanders Wins California Primary [Video]Bernie Sanders Wins California Primary

Bernie Sanders Wins California Primary The massive Super Tuesday win for the Vermont Senator means he clinched the state with the most delegates. 415 delegates are at stake in the West Coast state,..

Sanders looks to head off resurgent Biden in Super Tuesday voting

Bernie Sanders looked to take command of the Democratic presidential race on Tuesday as polls opened in the biggest round of voting, while his main rival Joe...
Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests

Bernie Sanders was looking to cement his lead in the Democratic U.S. presidential race as the biggest round of voting got underway on Tuesday, while his main...
