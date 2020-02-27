Global  

Trump campaign sues Washington Post over opinion pieces, after suing NY Times

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign sued the Washington Post for libel on Tuesday over two opinion pieces that it said suggested improper ties between the campaign and Russia, North Korea or both.
News video: Report: Trump Campaign Sues Washington Post

Report: Trump Campaign Sues Washington Post 01:01

 The Trump Campaign is reportedly suing the Washington Post.

President Trump’s reelection bid will soon soar to new heights as the campaign will invest in advertising on a blimp. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

A Fox News legal analyst criticized President Donald Trump for suing The New York Times over an opinion column and said the lawsuit is “dead on arrival.”

The lawsuit is over opinion pieces that invoke concerns over Trump inviting aid from Russia to boost his electoral fortunes.
NEW YORK (AP) — The campaign to reelect President Donald Trump sued The New York Times for defamation Wednesday, saying it was responsible for an essay by a...
