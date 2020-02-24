Global  

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville, Jeff Sessions headed to runoff in GOP race for Alabama Senate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Former Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati football coach Tommy Tuberville and ex-U.S. senator Jeff Session will go to a runoff in Alabama.
