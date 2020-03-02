Global  

Caroline Flack: 'No causal link' between police action and Love Island host's death

BBC News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
There is no need to investigate police contact with Caroline Flack before her death, a watchdog says.
News video: Watchdog find 'no causal link' between police action and Caroline Flack's death

Watchdog find 'no causal link' between police action and Caroline Flack's death 00:32

 No investigation will be held into police contact with TV presenter Caroline Flack after a watchdog found there was "no causal link" between officers' actions and her death. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Wednesday that there is no need to formally investigate contact...

