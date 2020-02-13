Global  

Virginia bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ children, a first in the South

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Virginia became the first Southern state and 20th in the nation to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.
News video: Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors

Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors 00:58

 The ban for minors had been blocked by Republican-controlled chambers, but Virginia Democrats took control of both the House and Senate this year.

Anti-'conversion therapy' bills could save lives, but they have a big loophole [Video]Anti-'conversion therapy' bills could save lives, but they have a big loophole

"Conversion therapy," the scientifically discredited practice of delivering religiously-motivated counseling meant to “convert” gay people to heterosexuality, is illegal in 19 states, widely..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:16Published

Alleghen Co. Council Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBT Youth [Video]Alleghen Co. Council Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBT Youth

Conversion therapy is no longer allowed in Allegheny County after County Council voted to ban the practice; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:50Published


Virginia bans conversion therapy for minors

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is outlawing the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children. Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to...
Seattle Times

Virginia just became the 20th state in the US to ban traumatising conversion therapy for vulnerable minors

Virginia has just become the first southern state to ban the widely discredited practise of conversion therapy for minors. So-called ‘conversion therapy’...
PinkNews


