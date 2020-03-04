Global  

U.S. chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment on justices in abortion case

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case.
Trump calls Schumer comments 'dangerous threat' to Supreme Court

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's references to two justices during an abortion rally a threat to the...
Reuters

John Roberts Condemns Schumer for Saying Justices ‘Will Pay the Price’ for ‘Awful Decisions’

Senator Chuck Schumer, speaking while the court heard arguments in a major abortion case, directed his criticism at President Trump’s two Supreme Court...
NYTimes.com


