U.S. chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment on justices in abortion case

Nancy Morris RT @JoyceWhiteVance: Whether you think Schumer’s comments were warranted or not, for Chief Justice Roberts to reprimand him, after permitti… 18 seconds ago Carolyn MCDaniel RT @JonFlan: WHOSE OX IS BEING GORED? - Chief Justice Roberts criticized Schumer for criticizing its impending decision on abortion rights;… 24 seconds ago JS RT @girlsreallyrule: In a highly unusual written statement, Chief Justice Roberts said "statements of this sort from the highest levels of… 25 seconds ago Ruth Rants🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @Brusocrew5: Walking a thin line w/ his coded language & dog whistle to Democrat thugs... Chief Justice Roberts issues rare rebuke to S… 27 seconds ago Carolyn MCDaniel RT @eliehonig: Good that Chief Justice Roberts spoke up here. But where was he last week when Trump went after Justices Sotomayor and Ginsb… 38 seconds ago Kimmers🇺🇸❌ RT @PurpleIsCovfefe: Schumer you are a snake. Who do you think you are threatening our SCOTUS. You really do think you are above everyone e… 55 seconds ago American-made RT @politictrends: Chief Justice Roberts issues rare rebuke to Schumer's 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible' comments; Trump slams lawmaker, sa… 1 minute ago Bruni RT @4AmericanKat: In rare rebuke, Chief Justice Roberts slams Schumer for 'threatening' comments. ⁦@SenSchumer⁩ I demand an apology. I’m re… 1 minute ago