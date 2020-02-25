Global  

Italy v England Six Nations games set to be postponed

Thursday, 5 March 2020
England's Six Nations games against Italy in Rome on 14 and 15 March are set to postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Coronavirus: Italy v England postponed amid outbreak

Coronavirus: Italy v England postponed amid outbreak 00:36

 England's Six Nations game against Italy on March 14 in Rome has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the PA news agency understands. Tournament organisers faced the option of playing the game behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico or delaying it until later in the year and have chosen...

Italy v England Six Nations game postponed

England's Six Nations game against Italy has been postponed because of the coronavirus. The match had been due to take place in Rome a week on Saturday.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios

Coronavirus Concerns to Turn Major Italy Sporting Events Into 'Fanless Games'

As some of Italy’s biggest sporting events are played in March, the players on the field are unlikely to hear any cheers, as coronavirus fears have barred crowds from attending games. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer


England's Six Nations finale against Italy in doubt amid coronavirus fears

England's Six Nations finale against Italy in doubt amid coronavirus fearsEngland and Ireland are still due to visit Italy in the Six Nations but those games are in doubt with fears growing over the widespread coronavirus
Daily Star

England's Six Nations clash with Italy postponed due to coronavirus

England's Six Nations clash with Italy postponed due to coronavirusEngland's trip to Rome on the final weekend of the Six Nations has reportedly been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak
Daily Star


