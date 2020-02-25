Italy v England Six Nations games set to be postponed

TheGlovemeister Coronavirus: England's Six Nations games against Italy postponed https://t.co/4zXkkK2wLn 8 minutes ago Tim Hammond RT @danroan: Official confirmation that Italy v England in the last round of the Six Nations (14 Mar) has been postponed due to the Coronav… 12 minutes ago Stefan Franczuk Coronavirus: England's Six Nations games against Italy postponed https://t.co/zz7LCenF7k 15 minutes ago #RugbyTreviso RT @RugbyIta: England's Six Nations games against Italy postponed ⁦@SeiNazioniRugby⁩ ⁦@SixNationsRugby⁩ ⁦@Federugby⁩ ⁦@BenettonRugby⁩ #ITAv… 17 minutes ago Mike Pearce Rugby Coronavirus: England's Six Nations games against Italy postponed https://t.co/2JFnbrPpZO 23 minutes ago Gₑₙₑᵣₐₗ_Zₒd 👀 BBC News - Coronavirus: England's Six Nations games against Italy postponed https://t.co/eJQgyIPXal 26 minutes ago Sporting Feeder https://t.co/TdAcx7eqcc Coronavirus: England's Six Nations games against Italy postponed https://t.co/qgcgggwLwA https://t.co/0K9BDOOg2G 27 minutes ago Catherine Pearce That's it! First Bond, now this. I am officially sulking BBC News - Coronavirus: England's Six Nations games agains… https://t.co/OI1JhhSiej 30 minutes ago