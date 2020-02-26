Global  

With Lori Vallow due in court, FBI says Yellowstone National Park tourists' photos may help find missing Idaho kids

Friday, 6 March 2020
Lori Vallow is scheduled to appear in Madison County, Idaho, court on Friday to face felony child desertion and other charges
News video: Lori Vallow due in court Friday

Lori Vallow due in court Friday 00:58

 Mother of missing kids arrives in Idaho.

FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids

U.S. authorities are asking Yellowstone National Park tourists to review their vacation photos for any clues about two missing children
Newsday

Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho kids, to appear in Hawaii court seeking to get her $5M bail reduced

Lori Vallow, the mother of two children missing from Idaho since September, is expected back in court in Hawaii Wednesday to seek to have her $5 million bail...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •azcentral.comUSATODAY.com

