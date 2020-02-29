Alabama executes man convicted in killing of 3 officers

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

ATMORE, Ala. – A man convicted as an accomplice in the 2004 killings of three police officers in Alabama who were shot by another man was executed Thursday evening. Inmate Nathaniel Woods, 43, was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m. CST Thursday following a lethal injection at the state prison in Atmore, authorities said. The inmate had no last words before the chemicals began flowing, but appeared to arrange his hands in a sign of his Islamic faith. Alabama's first execution of the year came after a last minute bid to stop it, that included support from the son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., and others who argued it was unfair to...


