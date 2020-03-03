South by Southwest canceled amid coronavirus fears
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () The 34th annual edition of South by Southwest, the sprawling festival of music, technology and film in Austin, Texas, that has become a highlight on the global cultural calendar, was canceled by city officials Friday over fears about the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Festival organizers and government officials had come under intense pressure in […]
