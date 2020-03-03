Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South by Southwest canceled amid coronavirus fears

South by Southwest canceled amid coronavirus fears

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The 34th annual edition of South by Southwest, the sprawling festival of music, technology and film in Austin, Texas, that has become a highlight on the global cultural calendar, was canceled by city officials Friday over fears about the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Festival organizers and government officials had come under intense pressure in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home 00:32

 Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home. The tech giant is allowing its tens of thousands of Bay Area, California employees to work from home. The decision comes amid mounting fears about the coronavirus. On Thursday, Google officials...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Really upset': Local artists crushed after South by Southwest cancellation [Video]'Really upset': Local artists crushed after South by Southwest cancellation

Milwaukee artist groups are feeling crushed after coronavirus concerns have forced organizers to cancel South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Signature Events Cancelled In South Florida Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Signature Events Cancelled In South Florida Over Coronavirus Fears

It's official. Coronavirus fears have led to the postponement of the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami, and Miami's annual Calle Ocho Music Festival, according to Miami Mayor..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Backs Out of South by Southwest Due to Coronavirus Worries

Apple Backs Out of South by Southwest Due to Coronavirus WorriesThe 2020 South by Southwest festival continues to bleed participants, as Apple is now the latest big name to pull out of this year’s event due to concerns...
The Wrap

Facebook, Twitter Pull Out Of SXSW Over Coronavirus Concerns

Facebook, Twitter Pull Out Of SXSW Over Coronavirus ConcernsWatch VideoFacebook and Twitter are just two of a handful of companies pulling out of South by Southwest over coronavirus concerns. South by Southwest, which...
Newsy


Tweets about this

Fiery_Archer

Fiery Archer SXSW is CANCELED amid coronavirus fears: 400,000 people were set to attend legendary tech and movie festival which… https://t.co/M3HjkK2mi5 35 seconds ago

nikatsu

Nikka 🏹 RT @DGlaucomflecken: Events with large crowds like south by southwest are being canceled amid coronavirus fears, yet general surgery mornin… 1 minute ago

Filmocracy2

Filmocracy RT @IndieWire: SXSW Canceled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/GLLNiuGaIY https://t.co/x3C0sOJlAD 16 minutes ago

anne_luckhurst

For the love of Saint Bernards RT @washingtonpost: Breaking: South by Southwest festival is canceled amid concerns about the growing threat of coronavirus https://t.co/em… 25 minutes ago

CW33

CW33 TV On Friday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with other city and county leaders announced that the 2020 South by Sout… https://t.co/W8xb0Akjhz 28 minutes ago

Anthonydtapia93

∆∆ RT @ABC: JUST IN: South by Southwest canceled, "local disaster" declared in Austin, Texas, amid growing coronavirus fears, Austin mayor ann… 41 minutes ago

ToffeeFever

Toffee Fever RT @NYDailyNews: The massive annual South by Southwest festival has been canceled this year amid coronavirus fears The tech, music and med… 46 minutes ago

themommyhook

The Mommy Hook Officials in Austin, Texas, canceled the South by Southwest film, interactive and music festival amid coronavirus f… https://t.co/avEfwDv7AX 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.