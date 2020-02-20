Global  

No. 6 Kentucky without point guard Ashton Hagans at Florida

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 6 Kentucky will be without starting point guard Ashton Hagans at Florida on Saturday. Coach John Calipari made the announcement on Twitter about an hour before tipoff. “Ashton did not make the trip with us to Florida,” Calipari posted. “He and I met a couple days ago and he asked […]
