Veteran actor Max von Sydow, known for 'The Seventh Seal' and 'The Exorcist,' dead at 90
Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Veteran actor Max von Sydow died Sunday at 90, his wife Catherine confirmed to USA TODAY through Max's agent Jean Diamond.
