Italy extends coronavirus lockdown to whole country as new cases surge

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The whole of Italy will be placed under lockdown until next month, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday, in an unprecedented and unexpected new attempt to beat coronavirus in Europe's worst-affected country.
