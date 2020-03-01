Italy extends coronavirus lockdown to whole country as new cases surge
Monday, 9 March 2020 () The whole of Italy will be placed under lockdown until next month, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday, in an unprecedented and unexpected new attempt to beat coronavirus in Europe's worst-affected country.
It's just one flight away - a beautiful, relaxing trip. But with an increasing amount of coronavirus cases, do you still go? Kevin Fairbanks-Bloom, an international travel consultant with AAA, said the..