Italy extends coronavirus lockdown to whole country as new cases surge

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In an effort to contain the current COVID-19 outbreak in France, the country’s health minister, Olivier Véran, has issued a ban on.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:01Published now Should you cancel your vacation because of coronavirus? It's just one flight away - a beautiful, relaxing trip. But with an increasing amount of coronavirus cases, do you still go? Kevin Fairbanks-Bloom, an international travel consultant with AAA, said the.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:38Published 33 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown to entire country Italy's Prime Minister says lockdown measures to contain the spread of coronavirus are being extended to the entire country.

SBS 2 hours ago



UK steps up coronavirus planning amid jump in new cases Britain announced a jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 12 new infections taking the total to 35, as health minister Matt Hancock said the government was...

Reuters India 1 week ago





Tweets about this