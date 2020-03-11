Global  

Listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms kills 4, sickens 36 across 17 states

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A deadly listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms from Korea has sickened 36 people in 17 states with four reported deaths, according to the CDC.
