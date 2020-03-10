Prince Harry Allegedly Says Trump Has 'Blood on His Hands' in Hoax Call With Pranksters Posing As Greta Thunberg

Global  

Prince Harry Allegedly Says Trump Has 'Blood on His Hands' in Hoax Call With Pranksters Posing As Greta ThunbergPrince Harry allegedly said President Donald Trump has "blood on his hands" over his efforts to support increased production and use of coal in a hoax call with Russian pranksters claiming to be Greta Thunberg. Harry was reportedly duped by YouTubers fa—also known as Vovan and Lexus—on two occasions, once on New Year's Eve and again in late January, claims U.K. tabloid newspaper The Sun. What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Did in Final Royal AppearancesRead more Kuznetsov and Stolyarov, who have previously hoaxed the likes of Elton John, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish...
News video: Russian Pranksters: Prince Harry Slammed Trump In Hoax Call

Russian Pranksters: Prince Harry Slammed Trump In Hoax Call 00:38

 Prince Harry reportedly criticized President Trump in a hoax call.

