Bernie Sanders will keep pursuing presidential nomination with eyes on Sunday debate, despite narrow path ahead

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders believes Sunday's one-on-one debate with Joe Biden gives him the best chance of striking a contrast and winning the nomination.
News video: Danny Glover campaigns for Sanders in Jackson

Danny Glover campaigns for Sanders in Jackson 00:47

 Actor Danny Glover campaigns in Jackson on behalf of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak [Video]Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak

Former California GOP Spokeswoman Jen Kerns and Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo join Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting 2020 politics and weigh in on Joe Biden..

Biden's Speech On Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Biden's Speech On Coronavirus Outbreak

The current Democratic presidential front-runner is Joe Biden, previous vice-president. He will deliver a speech on the country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak says Reuters. It will be one day..

No Path For Democratic Socialists – OpEd

By Mark Angelides* With the latest round of primaries signaling a decisive victory for Joe Biden in his efforts to win the Democratic Party presidential...
Bernie Sanders Vows To Stay In Presidential Race Despite Disappointing Night

Despite losing several key primaries on Tuesday night, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has vowed to remain in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination....
