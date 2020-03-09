Bernie Sanders will keep pursuing presidential nomination with eyes on Sunday debate, despite narrow path ahead



Recent related videos from verified sources Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak Former California GOP Spokeswoman Jen Kerns and Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo join Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting 2020 politics and weigh in on Joe Biden.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 12:17Published 1 day ago Biden's Speech On Coronavirus Outbreak The current Democratic presidential front-runner is Joe Biden, previous vice-president. He will deliver a speech on the country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak says Reuters. It will be one day.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources No Path For Democratic Socialists – OpEd By Mark Angelides* With the latest round of primaries signaling a decisive victory for Joe Biden in his efforts to win the Democratic Party presidential...

Eurasia Review 2 days ago



Bernie Sanders Vows To Stay In Presidential Race Despite Disappointing Night Despite losing several key primaries on Tuesday night, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has vowed to remain in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination....

RTTNews 3 days ago



