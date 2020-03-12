Global  

Jazz center Rudy Gobert joked about coronavirus, touched reporters' recorders days before positive test

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert touched reporters' microphones and recorders after interviews on Monday, then days later tested positive for COVID-19.
News video: Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Reacts To NBA Suspending Season After Utah Jazz Player Preliminarily Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Reacts To NBA Suspending Season After Utah Jazz Player Preliminarily Tests Positive For COVID-19 01:58

 A source tells the AP Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

