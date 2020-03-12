Global  

NBA suspends season after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

Thursday, 12 March 2020
The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.
 CBS4's Jim Berry shares what Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has to say following the team's Wednesday night game.

The coronavirus has impacted the sports world, prompting event cancellations and seasonal suspensions. Countries across the world are postponing or severely limiting the types of events and the number..

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday it was suspending the season. According to Reuters, the decision was made after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the..

In a stunning coronavirus-related development, the National Basketball Association will suspend its season after March 11 games. An announcement issued by the...
The NBA has suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus. A Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game...
