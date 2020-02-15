Kyle Connor scores twice in 3rd period, Jets beat Oilers 4-2

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves for the Jets. They have won four in a row to move into a wild-card spot in […] 👓 View full article

