Fred Hoiberg leaves Indiana-Nebraska Big Ten tournament game

Nebraska players and coaches were unavailable for postgame news conferences. Media reports say coach Fred Hoiberg was taken to the hospital.

Recent related news from verified sources Sources: Nebraska coach Hoiberg hospitalized Fred Hoiberg was taken to the hospital following the Cornhuskers' 89-64 loss to the Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, sources told ESPN.

Nebraska adds two football players to fill out depleted roster in Big Ten Tournament Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said the Cornhuskers men's basketball team will add two football players to its roster for the Big Ten Tournament.

