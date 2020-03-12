Global  

Coronavirus update: NBA suspends play, more sports events to be held without spectators

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The NBA has suspended its season, but the major college basketball conferences are continuing their postseason tournaments -- with major restrictions.
News video: Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus

Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus 00:37

 The coronavirus has impacted the sports world, prompting event cancellations and seasonal suspensions. Countries across the world are postponing or severely limiting the types of events and the number of spectators allowed. According to Reuters, all sporting events Italy have been canceled until...

NBA Suspends Season After Jazz Player Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]

NBA Suspends Season After Jazz Player Diagnosed With Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday it was suspending the season. According to Reuters, the decision was made after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus...

Sport24.co.za | More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

The North American sports world has gone into lockdown as fears over the coronavirus outbreak forced leagues to halt play and bar spectators from high-profile...
JanAntons

Jan Antons Football Canada suspends all face-to-face meetings or gatherings, training, practice and play for all members indef… https://t.co/qwgqk8vWY9 4 days ago

NHLCowgirl

NHLCowgirl RT @CBCAlerts: Update @CBCNews: NHL suspends season due to coronavirus outbreak. Says goal is to resume play when 'appropriate and prudent,… 6 days ago

DanRiccio650

Dan Riccio RT @TheRealJJAdams: "This is bigger than football. This is about the health of all our communities.” Here's the latest update on the Whit… 1 week ago

ccchapman3103

🌎💟CCChapman🤣 Second Utah Jazz Player Diagnosed With Coronavirus After NBA Suspends Season – Update https://t.co/t5mvpg5pop via @Deadline 1 week ago

kcechl

Mavericks HoKCey Fan RT @SammyHudes: Here at the Saddledome where CSEC President & CEO John Bean and Flames GM Brad Treliving are about to give an update. Earl… 1 week ago

TheRealJJAdams

J.J. Adams "This is bigger than football. This is about the health of all our communities.” Here's the latest update on the… https://t.co/4fuLdGDlx7 1 week ago

