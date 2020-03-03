Global  

Response to Trump's coronavirus address: Another market plunge, airport chaos, anxious lawmakers

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Trump's Oval Office address to the nation on coronavirus could have eased markets and calmed the nation's fears. It didn't quite work out that way.
News video: Coronavirus Could Curb Florida Spending, Tax Cuts

Coronavirus Could Curb Florida Spending, Tax Cuts 00:24

 Coronavirus and the stock market plunge have Florida lawmakers considering a cut back on spending so more money can be put into reserves.Katie Johnston reports.

Trump’s Lackluster Coronavirus Response [Video]Trump’s Lackluster Coronavirus Response

In an Oval Office address, President Donald Trump laid out an unconvincing plan to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Five takeaways from Trump's coronavirus address [Video]Five takeaways from Trump's coronavirus address

From banning travel to supporting the economy - what you need to know about the Oval Office address.

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain Go Off on Trump’s Coronavirus Address: ‘What the F*ck?’

*Meghan McCain* joined with her colleagues on The View to pan President *Donald Trump* over his Oval Office address on the coronavirus.
Lawmakers close in on $7.5B measure to battle coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are finalizing a $7.5 billion emergency bill to fund the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, in a burst of...
NoticingtheGap

Noticed RT @ewarren: I am deeply concerned about the threat that coronavirus poses. Trump’s stumbling response is putting American lives and the ec… 3 seconds ago

Welcome1984

Welcome to 1984! RT @watspn1013: Dems, MSM & Hollyweirdos incite PANIC & cry outrage over Trump’s response to coronavirus Silence when Obama waited MONTHS… 32 seconds ago

Matthewmercuri1

Matt n pam m RT @SebGorka: President @realDonaldTrump is now a wartime President. My response to President Trump's Oval Office address on the #coronavi… 44 seconds ago

Lily4ever3

☘️New York Chico RT @neuro7plastic: What You Need To Know: The Trump Administration’s Response To The Coronavirus #Trump2020Landslide While Democrats Conti… 1 minute ago

