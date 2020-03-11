Global  

'I'm in a higher risk group': Joy Behar steps away from 'The View' amid coronavirus scare

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Not even Hollywood is safe from the coronavirus. Many stars, including Joy Behar and Reese Witherspoon, are sharing how they are coping with the virus.
News video: How the coronavirus spreads and who's at higher risk?

How the coronavirus spreads and who's at higher risk? 01:27

 How the coronavirus spreads and who's at higher risk?

Coronavirus: Symptoms And Who Is At Risk [Video]Coronavirus: Symptoms And Who Is At Risk

80% of COVID-19 cases are considered mild, according to Business Insider. However, nearly 99% COVID-19 patients experience the same symptoms. The symptoms are mainly a fever, a dry cough, and fatigue..

Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks [Video]Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks

A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..

‘I’m In A Higher Risk Group’: Joy Behar Steps Back From ‘The View’ Amid Coronavirus Fears

'I ♥️ Joy and deeply respect her decision on this'
Daily Caller

The View's Joy Behar Takes Time Off Due to Coronavirus Fears: 'I'm in a Higher Risk Group'

Joy Behar is stepping away from The View for the time being. The 77-year-old comedian and talk show host made the announcement on Thursday (March 12) during a...
Just Jared Also reported by •MediaiteFOXNews.com

cotchie1967

HCGConservative RT @Patrici15767099: Thursday Joy Behar, 77, announced her decision to take a leave of absence from 'The View' due to Coronavirus. I’m in… 2 minutes ago

MR_PUNJABI

🅿️UNJABI M🅰️GA 👊🏽 🇺🇸 Joy Behar to sit out from 'The View' because of coronavirus: 'I'm in a higher risk group' https://t.co/83gRvDBDL5 3 minutes ago

Sangie44

Sandra 🙏 Ephesians 6:10-18 RT @dcexaminer: "I'm in a higher-risk group." 77-year-old @JoyVBehar announces she is taking time off from @TheView over concerns for her… 7 minutes ago

jimdwrench

James Hawkins Joy Behar to sit out from 'The View' because of coronavirus: 'I'm in a higher risk group' https://t.co/AmgkxcTLgw..… https://t.co/PEpszfYBlh 12 minutes ago

KAGConservative

#KAGConservative Joy Behar to sit out from 'The View' because of coronavirus: 'I'm in a higher risk group' https://t.co/dqrwtg3s9g… https://t.co/5tWhpcY6Ec 13 minutes ago

wardamneagle171

WarDamnEagle17⭐️⭐️⭐️ Every pandemic has a silver lining 🤣 “I'm in a higher-risk group': Joy Behar takes a break from The View over coro… https://t.co/wS0au9Mybz 13 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Joy Behar to sit out from 'The View' because of coronavirus: 'I'm in a higher risk group' https://t.co/0SsfiBASt2… https://t.co/2gEqNjh73Y 14 minutes ago

UGN_Kelly

Uncle Bring da Ruckus @uwildsandy Italy has a significantly higher elderly population, which is the most at risk group. China has a much… https://t.co/HzKvYaPNYH 14 minutes ago

