Cancel-culture is hitting us hard as coronavirus spreads through the US. Can America handle all this social distancing?

Friday, 13 March 2020
Coronavirus has caused cancellations ranging from Broadway shows to the NBA, raising the specter of Italian-style social isolation in American cities
News video: Coronavirus social distancing on display at this supermarket

Coronavirus social distancing on display at this supermarket 00:30

 Italian shoppers are using social distancing amid coronavirus concerns. Watch the eerie sight as customers stand several feet apart in line outside a supermarket in Florence, Italy.

East Lansing students aren't concerned with social distancing [Video]East Lansing students aren't concerned with social distancing

East Lansing students aren't concerned with social distancing

From ‘Social Distancing’ to Quarantine, Tips for Dealing With Coronavirus [Video]From ‘Social Distancing’ to Quarantine, Tips for Dealing With Coronavirus

With the coronavirus outbreak taking over daily life, Veuer’s Justin Kircher has some dos and don’ts when it comes to prevention methods like “social distancing” or self-quarantine.

Coronavirus brings Italy's cancel-everything culture home. Can America handle all this social distancing?

Coronavirus has caused cancellations ranging from Broadway shows to the NBA, raising the specter of Italian-style social isolation in American cities  
Also reported by cbs4.com, New Zealand Herald

City takes strong measures to slow down future spread of coronavirus

City of Pittsburgh officials outlined a number of steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city, including implementing social distancing methods that...
Also reported by Newsy, CBS News, Seattle Times

