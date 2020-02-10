Global  

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft, Berkshire boards

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Microsoft co-founder says he wants to spend more time on the charitable foundation he runs with wife Melinda.,
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors 00:31

 Microsoft announced a major change.

Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht [Video]Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht

Yacht architcts Sinot have denied widespread media reports claiming that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had ordered the firm's 112-metre hydrogen-powered superyacht. The £500 million vessel features an..

Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board on Friday to focus on...
Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board of directors

Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board of directors45 years after he started his company, Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. While he’s not had a day-to-day role...
