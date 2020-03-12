Boris Johnson Aide Reportedly Claimed that Black Americans Are Dumber Than White Americans

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Just over a month ago, Just over a month ago, Boris Johnson ’s team publicly urged “misfits and weirdos” across Britain to come and work for them in an effort to find people who wouldn’t usually be given top jobs at the heart of government. In Andrew Sabisky, they appear to have found exactly that—but not in the way they might have hoped. Sabisky, 27, was selected to work as an adviser in Downing Street after he replied to the weird advert written by chief aide Dominic Cummings . He’s only been in the job for days, but Johnson and Cummings are... 👓 View full article

